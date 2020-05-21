Russian Upper House Seeks Providing Legal Interpretation of 'Self-Isolation' in Law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The upper house of the Russian parliament wants to introduce amendments to the national legislation for providing a legal interpretation of the "self-isolation" concept; outlining reasons for imposing such a regime, and a relevant procedure; and set the regions' authority limit.

A relevant initiative is described in the committee on constitutional legislation's proposals on amending laws in connection with the economy relief measures, implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic. The first deputy head of the committee, Irina Rukavishnikova, has explained to Sputnik that there is a need to set "the rules of the game," which would be clear, carefully worded and taking into consideration both available resources and existing interests.

"Measures were implemented on the go amid the pandemic. Self-isolation issues are not described in our legislation. However, launching the usual lawmaking procedure in these conditions would mean risking the lives and health of an enormous amount of Russians. All this was done for the first time ever, but, unfortunately, we are not impervious to similar situations," Rukavishnikova said.

The Russian upper house's committee on constitutional legislation proposes introducing relevant amendments to the law "On protection of population and territories from natural and man-made emergency situations."