UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House Seeks Providing Legal Interpretation Of 'Self-Isolation' In Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:50 AM

Russian Upper House Seeks Providing Legal Interpretation of 'Self-Isolation' in Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The upper house of the Russian parliament wants to introduce amendments to the national legislation for providing a legal interpretation of the "self-isolation" concept; outlining reasons for imposing such a regime, and a relevant procedure; and set the regions' authority limit.

A relevant initiative is described in the committee on constitutional legislation's proposals on amending laws in connection with the economy relief measures, implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic. The first deputy head of the committee, Irina Rukavishnikova, has explained to Sputnik that there is a need to set "the rules of the game," which would be clear, carefully worded and taking into consideration both available resources and existing interests.

"Measures were implemented on the go amid the pandemic. Self-isolation issues are not described in our legislation. However, launching the usual lawmaking procedure in these conditions would mean risking the lives and health of an enormous amount of Russians. All this was done for the first time ever, but, unfortunately, we are not impervious to similar situations," Rukavishnikova said.

The Russian upper house's committee on constitutional legislation proposes introducing relevant amendments to the law "On protection of population and territories from natural and man-made emergency situations."

Related Topics

Russia Parliament All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 May 2020

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

9 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

9 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.