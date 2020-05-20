Russian Upper House Sends Proposals on COVID-19 Action Plan to Government - Letter

The Russian parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, sent on Wednesday its proposals on the preparation of a national action plan in connection with the coronavirus epidemic to the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Russian parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, sent on Wednesday its proposals on the preparation of a national action plan in connection with the coronavirus epidemic to the government.

A letter addressed to First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov was signed by First Deputy Speaker Nikolai Fedorov, who chairs the Federation Council's working group on improving legislation in the context of the coronavirus.

"By a decision of the house's council, a list of measures to improve the Russian legislation was approved in connection with the implementation of measures aimed at ensuring the functioning and further development of the economy and social sector in the new conditions.

I ask you to consider the specified list of measures and take it into account when preparing the government's general national action plan to normalize business life, restore employment, citizens' incomes and economic growth," the letter says.