Russian Upper House Speaker, Armenian Parliament Chairman Discuss Situation in Armenia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, on Friday discussed the situation in Armenia in a phone conversation with Armenian Parliament Chairman Ararat Mirzoyan, the press office of the upper house said.

"The Chairperson of the Federation Council [the upper house] noted that Russia views the ongoing events as internal [affairs of Armenia] and counts on resolving the situation exclusively in a peaceful manner," the office said.