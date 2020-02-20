UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House Speaker Arrives In Namibia For Official Visit As Head Of Delegation

Russian Upper House Speaker Arrives in Namibia for Official Visit as Head of Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The delegation of the upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, led by speaker Valentina Matviyenko, has arrived in Namibia for an official visit, which will last until Saturday and will include high-level meetings and delivery of humanitarian aid to the African country, the Federation Council said on Wednesday.

Matviyenko and her delegation paid a visit to Zambia from Monday to Wednesday.

"The speaker of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, is paying an official visit to the Republic of Namibia from February 19-22," the Russian upper chamber said in a statement.

The program of the visit envisions talks with Bernard Songa Sibalatani, the speaker of the upper house of the Namibian legislature, and with Peter Katjavivi, the lower chamber speaker. Apart from that, a ceremony will be held, during which Russia will present to Namibia the humanitarian assistance for eliminating the consequences of a drought in the southwestern African country, and aid for the Windhoek central hospital's pediatric oncology department.

