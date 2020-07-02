UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House Speaker, Eastern Libya's Parliament Head To Meet In Moscow On Friday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:33 PM

Russian Upper House Speaker, Eastern Libya's Parliament Head to Meet in Moscow on Friday

Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Libya's eastern-based parliament's head, Aguila Saleh, will meet in Moscow on Friday, the press service of the Federation Council said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Libya's eastern-based parliament's head, Aguila Saleh, will meet in Moscow on Friday, the press service of the Federation Council said on Thursday.

The meeting is expected to be attended by the foreign minister of Libya's east-based government, Abdul Hadi al-Hweij, and Russian legislators.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Libya Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s energy sector applies highest standa ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Inde ..

51 minutes ago

Two factories sealed for violating environmental l ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines Releases Over 15,000 Prisoners Amid CO ..

2 minutes ago

DHA recommends smart lockdown for Customs office, ..

2 minutes ago

Seven US Paratroopers Injured in Parachuting Train ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.