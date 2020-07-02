- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Upper House Speaker, Eastern Libya's Parliament Head to Meet in Moscow on Friday
Russian Upper House Speaker, Eastern Libya's Parliament Head To Meet In Moscow On Friday
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:33 PM
Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Libya's eastern-based parliament's head, Aguila Saleh, will meet in Moscow on Friday, the press service of the Federation Council said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Libya's eastern-based parliament's head, Aguila Saleh, will meet in Moscow on Friday, the press service of the Federation Council said on Thursday.
The meeting is expected to be attended by the foreign minister of Libya's east-based government, Abdul Hadi al-Hweij, and Russian legislators.