MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Libya's eastern-based parliament's head, Aguila Saleh, will meet in Moscow on Friday, the press service of the Federation Council said on Thursday.

The meeting is expected to be attended by the foreign minister of Libya's east-based government, Abdul Hadi al-Hweij, and Russian legislators.