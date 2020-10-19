UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House Speaker Expects Russia, Europe To Open COVID-19 Vaccines To Each Other

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:16 PM

Russian Upper House Speaker Expects Russia, Europe to Open COVID-19 Vaccines to Each Other

Russia is ready to exchange experience in the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus and expects that European countries will also agree to this, the Russian parliament's upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said on monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Russia is ready to exchange experience in the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus and expects that European countries will also agree to this, the Russian parliament's upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said on monday.

"We are open to the exchange of experience, to make these vaccines [available to other countries], we offer them to other states and are ready to supply them, and we want the same response," Matviyenko said at a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejcinovic Buric.

