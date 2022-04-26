Russian Upper House Speaker Extols Professionalism of Rossiya Segodnya Chief

Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko on Tuesday wished happy birthday to Dmitry Kiselev, the Director General of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, to which Sputnik is part, praising him for high professional standards and contribution to the Russian society

"Undoubtedly, you are a brilliant professional. A bright, gifted and very famous person, justly having a tremendous influence on society, its views and attitudes. This is a heavy burden of responsibility which, I want to say, you are carrying with responsibility and decency," Matviyenko said on social media.

She praised Kiselev for not only ensuring consistent coverage of events in Russia and abroad but also their analysis through a profound and original lens.

"You are among those who are helping Russians to shape a clear understanding of the world, to maintain a foothold in a very, very challenging time. I wish to sincerely thank you for that," she wrote.

Matviyenko added that Kiselev's editorial and administrative management of Rossiya Segodnya is a task of national importance requiring "utmost creative and spiritual mobilization," and wished him energy and health.