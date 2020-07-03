MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of Russia's parliament, and Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, will hold a meeting in the Federal Council in Moscow on Friday.

Saleh arrived in the Russian capital on Thursday accompanied by Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, the foreign minister of the interim government.

The Libyan parliament's head is expected to discuss with Matviyenko current developments in the North African country, including the so-called Cairo initiative on the Libyan settlement. The meeting is expected to be attended by Al-Hwejj and Russian legislators.