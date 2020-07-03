UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House Speaker, Head Of Libya's Eastern-Based Parliament To Meet On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian Upper House Speaker, Head of Libya's Eastern-Based Parliament to Meet on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of Russia's parliament, and Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, will hold a meeting in the Federal Council in Moscow on Friday.

Saleh arrived in the Russian capital on Thursday accompanied by Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, the foreign minister of the interim government.

The Libyan parliament's head is expected to discuss with Matviyenko current developments in the North African country, including the so-called Cairo initiative on the Libyan settlement. The meeting is expected to be attended by Al-Hwejj and Russian legislators.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Cairo Libya Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 3, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports promotes global supply-chain resil ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 56,000 additiona ..

9 hours ago

Group 42 joins forces with Israeli Rafael and IAI ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.