Russian Upper House Speaker Hopes For Continuation Of US-Russia Dialogue On Strategic Arms

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russian Upper House Speaker Hopes for Continuation of US-Russia Dialogue on Strategic Arms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) There are reasons to expect a continuation of the dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic arms after sides agreed on the extension of the New START treaty, Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, told Sputnik.

"Indeed, a very positive, very positive step by the new [US] administration was the decision to extend the New START Treaty, which we [Russia] were seeking. This is, of course, a serious factor in Russian-American relations. Undoubtedly, it also gives some hope for the continuation of the dialogue on strategic arms, on global stability and security," Matviyenko said.

More Stories From World

