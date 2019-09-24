Russian Upper House Speaker Matviyenko Nominated for Re-Election - Lawmaker

Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko has been nominated for re-election by the house Council, the head of the Rules of Procedure and Parliamentary Governance Committee, Vyacheslav Timchenko, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko has been nominated for re-election by the house Council, the head of the Rules of Procedure and Parliamentary Governance Committee, Vyacheslav Timchenko, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A unanimous decision has been made at a session of the Council to nominate Matviyenko to the position of the Federation Council speaker," Timchenko said.

The vote will be held on September 25.

No other candidates have been nominated, Timchenko specified.