Russian Upper House Speaker Matviyenko To Meet With Turkish Parliament Speaker July 3
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:15 PM
Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko will meet with Turkish Grand National Assembly speaker Mustafa Sentop July 3, the Russian upper house said in a statement Thursday
In mid-May, Matviyenko visited Turkey. She met with the leadership of the country and parliament. She also said the speaker of the Turkish parliament would visit Russia.