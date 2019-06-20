Russian Upper House Speaker Matviyenko to Meet With Turkish Parliament Speaker July 3

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko will meet with Turkish Grand National Assembly speaker Mustafa Sentop July 3, the Russian upper house said in a statement Thursday.

In mid-May, Matviyenko visited Turkey. She met with the leadership of the country and parliament. She also said the speaker of the Turkish parliament would visit Russia.