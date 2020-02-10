Russian Upper House Speaker Matviyenko to Visit Bosnia and Herzegovina in May - Lawmaker

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian upper house referred to as the Federation Council, is slated to travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina in May 2020 to attend the Association of European Senates meeting, the Balkan country's upper house chairman, Dragan Covic, said on Monday

"It can be stated that the chairman of the Federation Council plans to attend a meeting of the Senate Association in May 2020 in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Covic said following a bilateral meeting with Matviyenko in Moscow.

Matviyenko, for her part, confirmed her counterpart's statement.