Russian Upper House Speaker, N.Korean Parliament Chief to Meet in Moscow Oct 21

North Korea's delegation will visit the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, on October 21, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko is expected to hold talks with Supreme People's Assembly Speaker Pak Thae Song, the Federation Council told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) North Korea 's delegation will visit the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, on October 21, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko is expected to hold talks with Supreme People's Assembly Speaker Pak Thae Song, the Federation Council told reporters.

"On Monday, the DPRK parliamentary delegation led by the speaker of the Supreme People's Assembly will start working in Russia at the invitation of Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko," it said.

The council said Matviyenko and Pak Thae Song were expected to meet.