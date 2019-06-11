Russian Upper House Speaker Points to Negligence, Provocation in Golunov Case

Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko suggested on Tuesday that the situation with Meduza news portal reporter Ivan Golunov might be tied to negligence or a provocation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko suggested on Tuesday that the situation with Meduza news portal reporter Ivan Golunov might be tied to negligence or a provocation.

Police detained Golunov, who is known for investigating corruption among Russian officials, on Thursday after finding in his possession five packages of a powdery substance that turned out to be mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant. Later, cocaine was found in Golunov's apartment in Moscow. The reporter was put under house arrest by a court on Saturday despite him maintaining that the drugs were planted. The story has drawn massive attention both from the authorities and journalistic community.

"It is either unprofessionalism or negligence, or a provocation, I do not even know what to call it," Matviyenko told reporters, adding that the broad public response to the case is justified.

The lawmaker stressed that the actions of law enforcement authorities during Golunov's arrest raised "many questions."

Golunov's lawyer Sergey Badamshin told Sputnik on Monday that the journalist's fingerprints had not been found on any of the items that were seized during the search of his home. The Russian Interior Ministry has said, in turn, that the DNA signatures of several people had been found on the packages with narcotics seized during Golunov's detention.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the Kremlin believes it is too early to make any sweeping conclusions about the distrust of the society and media in the police and courts based on the case of Golunov. He stressed that the Kremlin was closely monitoring the situation.