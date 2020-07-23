UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House Speaker Says Never Received Experimental Vaccine Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russian Upper House Speaker Says Never Received Experimental Vaccine Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said on Thursday that neither she nor other public officers had been granted access to the experimental vaccine against the coronavirus.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing sources, that top-managers of Russian companies, and top-level officials and businesspersons had received access to the experimental vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, as early as in April. The Russian Health Ministry explained to Sputnik that the vaccine could only be used in clinical trials, as it had not yet been introduced into commercial turnover.

"As far as I know, the vaccine is first tested on mice, then clinical trials on volunteers are conducted, and then experts, doctors and epidemiologists spend much time analyzing the results of the clinical trials.

So it is quite a strange question, I mean I do not know, I did not register as a volunteer because I prefer the vaccine to be first tested on mice. I am not aware of any cases, I do not know who could be vaccinated, as the first two vaccines have passed clinical trials just recently, and are there really any people who are ready to test vaccines before some Primary research ... I am not sure. I believe this is just a myth that officials were vaccinated ahead of others. Of course not," Matviyenko said at a press conference, when asked if the was aware of officials getting vaccinated.

