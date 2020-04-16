Russian Upper House Speaker Says Victory Day Parade to Take Place in 2020, Date Uncertain

Russia will certainly hold a large-scale Victory Day parade this year, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, but the exact date will depend on the development of the coronavirus situation, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020)

"A big Victory Day parade will certainly take place this year. Whether it will be held on May 9 or some other day � this will depend on the situation around coronavirus. I think the leadership of the country will make a decision on the matter in the coming days," Matviyenko told reporters.