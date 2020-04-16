UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House Speaker Says Victory Day Parade To Take Place In 2020, Date Uncertain

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:09 PM

Russian Upper House Speaker Says Victory Day Parade to Take Place in 2020, Date Uncertain

Russia will certainly hold a large-scale Victory Day parade this year, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, but the exact date will depend on the development of the coronavirus situation, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russia will certainly hold a large-scale Victory Day parade this year, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, but the exact date will depend on the development of the coronavirus situation, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday.

"A big Victory Day parade will certainly take place this year. Whether it will be held on May 9 or some other day � this will depend on the situation around coronavirus. I think the leadership of the country will make a decision on the matter in the coming days," Matviyenko told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia May World War Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financia ..

3 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

36 seconds ago

Green Enclave Housing Scheme prices increased owin ..

37 seconds ago

US to Send Higher-Level Delegation to May 9 Parade ..

40 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 78,000, Rec ..

41 seconds ago

Film Star Shan rejects Chairman Barabri Party's cr ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.