UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House Speaker Slams Lack Of Palestine Involvement In Drafting US Peace Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:38 PM

Russian Upper House Speaker Slams Lack of Palestine Involvement in Drafting US Peace Plan

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said Thursday that Palestinians should have been involved in drafting the US roadmap for the Middle East peace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said Thursday that Palestinians should have been involved in drafting the US roadmap for the Middle East peace.

US President Donald Trump presented the plan on Tuesday in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Palestinians rejected the "deal of the century" before it was unveiled.

"Lack of Palestine's involvement in preparing this plan is, of course, a misguided approach. Both sides should have a role in drafting such documents," Matviyenko told reporters.

She added that the Russian Foreign Ministry was studying Trump's proposal and expected that the Arab League and the rest of the Middle East Peace Quartet, which also includes the European Union and the United Nations, would assess the deal.

The plan includes keeping Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital and recognizing its sovereignty over West Bank settlements. It would be required to stop building new settlements on Palestinian territories for four years while Palestinian statehood was negotiated.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Russia Parliament European Union Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East Arab

Recent Stories

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

33 minutes ago

Sweden to Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-H ..

33 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

41 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

41 minutes ago

Anti-smuggling policy to help eradicate smuggling ..

33 minutes ago

Journalist's Car Set on Fire in Ukraine's Lviv, In ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.