Russian Upper House Speaker Slams Lack of Palestine Involvement in Drafting US Peace Plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said Thursday that Palestinians should have been involved in drafting the US roadmap for the Middle East peace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said Thursday that Palestinians should have been involved in drafting the US roadmap for the Middle East peace.

US President Donald Trump presented the plan on Tuesday in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Palestinians rejected the "deal of the century" before it was unveiled.

"Lack of Palestine's involvement in preparing this plan is, of course, a misguided approach. Both sides should have a role in drafting such documents," Matviyenko told reporters.

She added that the Russian Foreign Ministry was studying Trump's proposal and expected that the Arab League and the rest of the Middle East Peace Quartet, which also includes the European Union and the United Nations, would assess the deal.

The plan includes keeping Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital and recognizing its sovereignty over West Bank settlements. It would be required to stop building new settlements on Palestinian territories for four years while Palestinian statehood was negotiated.