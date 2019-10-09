Russian Upper House Speaker Suggests Relocating UN Standing Committees to Europe

Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko has suggested relocating United Nations' standing committees to Switzerland or Austria if the United States continues pursuing its sanctions policy targeting foreign delegations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko has suggested relocating United Nations' standing committees to Switzerland or Austria if the United States continues pursuing its sanctions policy targeting foreign delegations.

Some members of the Russian delegation have been recently rejected US visas for participating in the UN General Assembly and the session of the First Committee in New York.

"This is a flagrant, unprecedented violation of international law by the US.

Sessions of the UN's two most important committees have been disrupted due to absence of quorum," Matviyeko told reporters on Wednesday, stressing that if the US provides no guarantees of refusing its policy of restrictions, the standing committees should be relocated to Switzerland or Austria.

Matviyenko stressed that both Switzerland and Austria respected their commitments to issue visas for members of foreign delegations.

She also expressed hope that other nations would support the initiative.