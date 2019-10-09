UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House Speaker Suggests Relocating UN Standing Committees To Europe

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:45 PM

Russian Upper House Speaker Suggests Relocating UN Standing Committees to Europe

Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko has suggested relocating United Nations' standing committees to Switzerland or Austria if the United States continues pursuing its sanctions policy targeting foreign delegations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko has suggested relocating United Nations' standing committees to Switzerland or Austria if the United States continues pursuing its sanctions policy targeting foreign delegations.

Some members of the Russian delegation have been recently rejected US visas for participating in the UN General Assembly and the session of the First Committee in New York.

"This is a flagrant, unprecedented violation of international law by the US.

Sessions of the UN's two most important committees have been disrupted due to absence of quorum," Matviyeko told reporters on Wednesday, stressing that if the US provides no guarantees of refusing its policy of restrictions, the standing committees should be relocated to Switzerland or Austria.

Matviyenko stressed that both Switzerland and Austria respected their commitments to issue visas for members of foreign delegations.

She also expressed hope that other nations would support the initiative.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia New York Austria United States Switzerland

Recent Stories

Manufacturing of e-bikes gets momentum in Punjab

17 minutes ago

Court issues notices on application for indictment ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi finalises preparations for eighteenth se ..

17 minutes ago

UAE ranks first globally for air trade facilitatio ..

17 minutes ago

Gold price slides Rs 200, traded at Rs 87,200 per ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Army Holding Unannounced Drills in Country ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.