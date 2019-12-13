UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House Speaker To Meet With PACE President In Moscow Dec 17 - Upper House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:29 PM

Russian Upper House Speaker to Meet With PACE President in Moscow Dec 17 - Upper House

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, will hold a meeting with the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Liliane Maury Pasquier, on December 17 in Moscow, the Federation Council said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, will hold a meeting with the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Liliane Maury Pasquier, on December 17 in Moscow, the Federation Council said on Friday.

"Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will hold a meeting with PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier [on December 17 in Moscow]," the Federation Council said.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Europe December Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation c ..

20 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan declared as the sexi ..

30 minutes ago

Siraj-ul-Haq sees IIUI incident as conspiracy

2 minutes ago

China allocates 5.24 bln yuan for disaster relief

2 minutes ago

Ex-Prime Minister Tebboune wins Algeria presidenti ..

2 minutes ago

Zardari's close aide convicted for 34-year term

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.