Russian Upper House Speaker to Meet With PACE President in Moscow Dec 17 - Upper House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, will hold a meeting with the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ), Liliane Maury Pasquier, on December 17 in Moscow , the Federation Council said on Friday.

