Russian Upper House Speaker To Visit Uzbekistan From October 1-3 - Uzbek Upper House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:36 PM

Russian Upper House Speaker to Visit Uzbekistan From October 1-3 - Uzbek Upper House

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The speaker of the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan from October 1-3, the Uzbek upper house said on Monday.

"From October 1-3, 2019, the speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation's Federal Assembly, Valentina Matviyenko, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan," the Uzbek upper house said in a statement.

Matviyenko is expected to hold meetings with Tanzila Narbayeva, the chairwoman of the Uzbek upper house, and Nuriddinjon Ismailov, the speaker of the legislature's lower chamber.

She will also take part in a meeting of the interparliamentary commission for cooperation between the countries' upper houses.

A meeting of the Russian-Uzbek business Council will be held as part of Matviyenko's visit, the Uzbek upper house added. The Federation Council's legal and analytic department and the Uzbek parliament's Institute of Problems of Legislation and Parliamentary Studies will sign a memorandum of cooperation.

