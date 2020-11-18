Russian Upper House To Consider On Wednesday Army Use Abroad In Karabakh Context - Source
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Russian Federation Council will consider the issue of the use of the Russian Armed Forces abroad at a meeting on Wednesday, November 18, the issue is included in the draft agenda.
A source in the parliament told Sputnik that the matter concerns the use of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.