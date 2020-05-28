UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House To Debate Draft Law On Unified Population Register On June 2

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:37 PM

Russian Upper House to Debate Draft Law on Unified Population Register on June 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia's Federation Council is scheduled to vote on the recently adopted law on creating a pan-Russian centralized database of citizens' essential ID information, it follows from the upper house's agenda.

The Russian lower houses adopted the law on the unified federal identity register on May 21.

According to the legislation, the register is going to gather all relevant up-to-date information about a given individual in one place, including their name, date of birth and death, marital status, citizenship, place of residence and the like. This information is then going to be available to the state and municipal authorities, state service agencies and notary agents, as well as the individual themselves or their legal representative.

Issues pertaining to privacy protection were delegated to the Federal Tax Service.

The draft law gives the Russian president the power to determine which federal executive state agencies will get access to inserting or modifying information on the register.

Individuals will be able to modify or add more information on their register profiles by applying to the responsible agency.

The register is not going to become of mandatory use for the state and municipal authorities until 2023.

