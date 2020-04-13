UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House To Discuss Attempted Influence On Constitution Amendment Vote - Source

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:51 PM

The Russian upper house's commission on state sovereignty protection will discuss on Tuesday attempts of foreign meddling into Russia's affairs amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the attempts of having an impact on the vote on the amendment to the national constitution, a source in the commission told Sputnik

The meeting, which will be held in the format of a video conference, will focus on "peculiarities of foreign meddling into the sovereign affairs of the Russian Federation and a range of other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, and attempts to have an influence on the preparations for and the holding of the all-Russian vote on changes to the Russian constitution," the source said.

Experts and political analysts have been invited to take part in the video conference, according to the source.

