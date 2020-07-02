UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House To Discuss July 6 Interference Into Vote On Constitutional Amendments

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:07 PM

Russian Upper House to Discuss July 6 Interference Into Vote on Constitutional Amendments

The Russian upper house's commission on protecting state sovereignty will discuss on July 6 foreign interference into the vote on constitutional amendments, and some legislative initiatives may be presented, the head of the commission, Andrey Klimov, told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Russian upper house's commission on protecting state sovereignty will discuss on July 6 foreign interference into the vote on constitutional amendments, and some legislative initiatives may be presented, the head of the commission, Andrey Klimov, told reporters on Thursday.

Russian upper house Speaker Valentina Matvieynko said earlier in the day that Russia had recorded "unprecedented" attempts by foreign hackers to undermine the voting.

"We should not close a blind eye to activities of those violating the Russian law. The commission plans to hear the monitoring group's report on July 6 already, to give a political assessment to the attempted external interference into the Russian Federation's sovereign constitutional process, to request that law enforcement agencies provide legal assessment of the obtained data, and to outline the results of this effort in the commission's annual report to the Federation Council," Klimov told reporters.

Recommendations on improving the Russian legislation could be presented at the July 6 session, Klimov said, stressing the need to take constitutional amendments, supported by the Russian people, into consideration.

