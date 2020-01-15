Russian Upper House to Discuss on Wednesday Plan on Introducing Amendments to Constitution

The upper house of the Russian parliament will discuss on Wednesday the plan on introducing amendments to the country's constitution, speaker Valentina Matviyenko said, after President Vladimir Putin's address to the parliament, during which he offered a vote on several changes to the document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The upper house of the Russian parliament will discuss on Wednesday the plan on introducing amendments to the country's constitution, speaker Valentina Matviyenko said, after President Vladimir Putin's address to the parliament, during which he offered a vote on several changes to the document.

"Already this evening, we will hold a meeting, during which we will adopt the plan on implementing the provisions of the presidential address," Matviyenko said.