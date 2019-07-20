UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House To Discuss Strategic Nuclear Weapons, New START Treaty On July 24

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The upper house of the Russian parliament plans to review the annual government report on current state of Russia's strategic nuclear weapons and the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) implementation on July 24, a source in the Council's Defense and Security Committee told Sputnik on Saturday.

"On July 24, the Federation Council's committees on Foreign Affairs and Defense and Security will review the annual report of the government on current state of Russia's strategic nuclear arms and the implementation progress of the New START," the source said.

Representatives from the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry will also attend the discussion, the source added.

The bilateral US-Russia New START went into force in 2011 and covers a 10-year period with a possible five-year extension. The agreement limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear armed bombers and nuclear warheads.

