Russian Upper House To Discuss US Visa Denial To Russian Delegation Sept 25 - Lawmaker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:16 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Russia's Federation Council will discuss at its meeting on Wednesday the situation with the visa denial to the Russian delegation for the UN General Assembly, lawmaker Frants Klintsevich told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"This issue will certainly be raised. It is not a matter of specific persons, not [lawmakers] Kosachev or Slutsky, but of the parliament, our country," he said.