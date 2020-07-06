Russian Upper House to Present Report on Foreign Meddling on July 15 - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Russian upper house's Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty is set to present a yearly report on attempts to interfere in Moscow's domestic affairs on July 15, the head of the commission, Andrey Klimov, said on Monday.

"I would like to propose including the presentation of the annual report of the commission on attempts to intervene in the affairs of Russia on the agenda of the July 15 session of the Federation Council [the upper house]," Klimov said during the Monday session.

The commission supported Klimov's proposal.

In late June, the upper house accused the Western countries of having been meddling in Russia's constitutional process since mid-January. Klimov has confirmed that facts of interfering in the recent voting on constitutional amendments would be separately presented in the report.

The amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution came into force on Saturday after gaining the support of 77.92 percent of people who cast their ballots in a nationwide vote. The turnout was just below 68 percent.