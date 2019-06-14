Russian Upper House Working to Amend Drug Law, Measures Against Tampering With Evidence

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Russian parliament 's upper chamber is working on amending legislation related to drug trafficking as well as combating the fabrication of evidence and the results of investigative activities, Chairman of the upper house's Committee on Constitutional Legislation Andrei Klishas said in a letter to Chief Justice of Russia 's Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev.

"The Federation Council's Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building is working on improving legislation in the field of combating illicit trafficking in drugs and psychotropic substances," the letter, seen by Sputnik, said.

Similar efforts are carried out in improving legislation in the field of combating fabrication of evidence in criminal, civil and administrative cases, as well as cases of administrative offenses, according to the document.

"As part of this work, the committee, as well as its expert advisory board, is studying the law enforcement practice 303 of the criminal code," the latter said.

The issue of amending the legislation became topical after case against Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was charged with large-scale possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, which is a serious crime in Russia.

The police detained Golunov, who worked on corruption-related stories, on June 6 after finding drugs in his possession. Golunov, who insisted that he had been framed and the drugs had been planted, was put under house arrest. On Tuesday, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that charges against Golunov had been dropped due to the lack of evidence against him.