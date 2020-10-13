UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House's Chair Congratulates Tajikistan's President On Re-Election

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper chamber, congratulated on Tuesday Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on being re-elected to the post, hailing the successful development of Tajikistan under his leadership.

Earlier in the day, Tajikistan's Central Election Commission announced that Rahmon, who has been in power since 1992, secured victory in the election with 90.92 percent of the vote.

"A convincing victory in the election is not only yet another confirmation of your indisputable political authority and wide recognition of your merits as head of state, but also a convincing evidence of the nationwide support for your course of strengthening internal political stability, national economy, and improving the well-being of citizens," Matviyenko said in her congratulatory message.

According to the official, Russian lawmakers highly appreciate Rahmon's contribution to the development of the bilateral inter-parliamentary ties.

