MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper chamber, has extended an invitation to visit Russia to Esteban Lazo Hernandez, the Cuban parliament's speaker, during her meeting with Vice President of Cuba's Council of Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz on Monday.

Ruiz is in Moscow with a delegation for consultations on Cuba's accession as an observer state to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"I would like to convey my regards to my colleague and remind that he is awaited for a reciprocal visit to Russia once the sanitary and epidemiological situation permits," Matviyenko said.

The official praised the Cuban delegation for paying a personal visit to Russia amid the severely disrupted international aerial traffic.

"This step demonstrates the pursuit of our Cuban friends to maintain the Russian-Cuban dialogue and confirms their interest in the progressive development of our relations," Matviyenko said.

She expressed certainty that the Cuban delegation's visit would be productive and conducive to the advancement of all issues on the bilateral agenda.

The EAEU was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration in Eurasia. Its members include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Moldova is an observer state.