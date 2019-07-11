UrduPoint.com
Thu 11th July 2019

A delegation of the Committee on Defense and Security of the Russian parliament's upper chamber will visit Italy from July 16-18, a schedule of visits of the Federation Council's delegations said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) A delegation of the Committee on Defense and Security of the Russian parliament's upper chamber will visit Italy from July 16-18, a schedule of visits of the Federation Council's delegations said on Thursday.

The delegation will include the committee's head, Viktor Bondarev, his first deputy Alexander Rakitin as well as two deputy chairs Bair Zhamsuyev and Sergei Arenin.

Further details of the visit remain unknown.

The Russian-Italian relations are developing, despite EU sanctions, imposed on Russia. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Italy where he met a number of senior Italian officials, including President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

