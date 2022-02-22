MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The international and defense committees of the Russian upper house will discuss the agreements with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) at noon on Tuesday, a parliamentary source told Sputnik.

"Today, at noon, the committees of the Federation Council on international affairs and defense will gather for a joint meeting to discuss the treaties with the DPR and LPR," the source said.

The source did not rule out that representatives of the Russian foreign ministry would join the meeting.