MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The consent of the Russian upper house is not needed now to use the country's armed forces in Donbas due to the agreements between Moscow and the self-proclaimed republics, a parliamentary source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The agreement itself is the basis. The existence of an agreement with the DPR and LPR on cooperation eliminates the need to provide (to the Russian president) the consent of the Federation Council to use the Russian armed forces abroad," the source said.