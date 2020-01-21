UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House's Constitution Committee Backs Putin's Bill On Legislation Amendments

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:23 PM

Russian Upper House's Constitution Committee Backs Putin's Bill on Legislation Amendments

The constitutional legislation committee of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament has submitted to the lower house a positive review of the presidential bill on amendments to the national constitution, which means senators have supported the proposed draft law, Andrey Klishas, the head of the committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The constitutional legislation committee of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament has submitted to the lower house a positive review of the presidential bill on amendments to the national constitution, which means senators have supported the proposed draft law, Andrey Klishas, the head of the committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The concept of the draft law ... is supported," the committee's review read.

Klishas also told Sputnik he would take part in the plenary session of the lower house, scheduled for Thursday, during which the bill would be considered in the first reading. He is set to act as Russian President Vladimir Putin's official representative at the session.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Reading Chamber

Recent Stories

Op-Ed: &#039;Safety, security and nonproliferation ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

41 minutes ago

Wheat, flour shortage in Punjab was pre-planned: M ..

2 minutes ago

De Kock named South Africa one-day captain

3 minutes ago

Punjab University issues BA/BSc admission schedule ..

3 minutes ago

National Institute of Health starts trainings on i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.