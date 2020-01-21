The constitutional legislation committee of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament has submitted to the lower house a positive review of the presidential bill on amendments to the national constitution, which means senators have supported the proposed draft law, Andrey Klishas, the head of the committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The constitutional legislation committee of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament has submitted to the lower house a positive review of the presidential bill on amendments to the national constitution, which means senators have supported the proposed draft law, Andrey Klishas, the head of the committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The concept of the draft law ... is supported," the committee's review read.

Klishas also told Sputnik he would take part in the plenary session of the lower house, scheduled for Thursday, during which the bill would be considered in the first reading. He is set to act as Russian President Vladimir Putin's official representative at the session.