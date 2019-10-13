MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) A delegation of the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, led by speaker Valentina Matviyenko, is scheduled to visit Serbia from October 13-15 to hold talks with the country's leadership and attend the 141st Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade, the Federation Council press service said on Sunday.

Earlier, Matviyenko has told journalists that the Russian delegation would propose to the IPU Assembly a resolution on unacceptability of political sanctions against lawmakers.

The resolution, titled "Lawmakers against unilateral sanctions: in the name of democracy and human rights," is expected to meet support among the IPU members, Matviyeko believes, and, in that case, the document will be ready by fall 2020. Another initiative that the Russian delegation plans to discuss in Serbia is the establishment of a working group that would monitor the application of political sanctions and work out measures for their prevention, the senator added.

The IPU assembly in Belgrade will also feature the first discussion of a project declaration on parliamentary diplomacy, which is being worked out at Russia's initiative and which, among everything, postulates the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs of sovereign states and non-acceptance of sanctions against lawmakers.

Matviyenko also revealed plans to propose initiatives pertaining to the recognition of the victory in World War II as a world heritage and establishment of a World Humanity Memorial.

The agenda of the 141st Assembly from October 13-17 in Belgrade also includes sessions of the IPU four standing committees - on peace and international security; on sustainable development, finance and trade; on democracy and human rights; and on UN affairs - as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and Forum of Young Parliamentarians.