Russian, Uruguayan Foreign Ministers To Discuss Bilateral, Int'l Issues In Moscow Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Uruguayan Foreign Ministers to Discuss Bilateral, Int'l Issues in Moscow Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Uruguayan counterpart, Francisco Bustillo, on Tuesday in Moscow to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as international issues.

The talks will take place as part of Bustillo's working visit to Russia.

The ministers are set to touch upon prospects of deepening the political dialogue between the countries, expanding the trade and economic cooperation, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

They will also exchange opinions on the regional and global agenda, with a special focus on coordinating effort in international platforms, first of all, within the United Nations.

