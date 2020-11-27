UrduPoint.com
Russian, Uruguayan Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks On December 1 In Moscow - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Uruguayan counterpart on December 1 in Moscow to discuss both bilateral cooperation and the regional agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Uruguayan counterpart on December 1 in Moscow to discuss both bilateral cooperation and the regional agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"On December 1, talks will be held with the Uruguayan foreign minister, who will be paying a working visit to Russia.

The sides will discuss development of the bilateral relations, including prospects of deepening the political dialogue, expanding the trade and economic cooperation, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. They will also exchange opinions on the regional and global agenda, with a special focus on coordinating effort in international platforms, within the United Nations most importantly," Zakharova said at a briefing.

