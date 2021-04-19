UrduPoint.com
Russian, US Academies Of Sciences Planning To Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 In May

Russian, US Academies of Sciences Planning to Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 in May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The academies of sciences of Russia and the United States are eyeing a meeting in May to discuss the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian academy of Sciences' (RAS) deputy chief said on Monday.

At an online meeting in July, the two academies of sciences struck an agreement on cooperation in battling COVID-19, which ranges from epidemiological, virological, molecular biological research to studies of socioeconomic and psychological consequences of the pandemic.

"We have received a relevant letter from the US National Academy of Sciences with a request to hold an initial meeting on the fight against the coronavirus.

We are planning to hold this meeting in late May," Vladimir Chekhonin told a gathering of the RAS department of medical sciences.

According to the researcher, the sides are coordinating the meeting's date and agenda. The key issues will be diagnostics, treatment and prevention of COVID-19, including the development and use of coronavirus vaccines.

In addition, the US partners suggested "not bypassing a whole range of pandemic-induced economic issues," the RAS vice president noted.

