Russian, US Academies Of Sciences Sign Agreement On Cooperation In COVID-19 Research

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Russian, US Academies of Sciences Sign Agreement on Cooperation in COVID-19 Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Russian academy of Sciences and the US National Academy of Sciences during a videoconference on Thursday signed an agreement on cooperation in COVID-19-related research.

According to the Russian Academy of Sciences, under the agreement, the parties plan to cooperate in all areas related research on coronavirus, its roots, treatment and prevention methods.

Scientists also intend to develop cooperation in the field of epidemiological, virological, molecular and biological studies of COVID-19 and the study of the pathophysiology of the infection.

Moreover, the cooperation will cover areas of mathematical and computer modeling of the spread of the pandemic, socio-economic and psychological consequences of coronavirus, as well as strengthening global security and countering biological threats.

