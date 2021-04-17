Russian, US Ambassadors Should Be in Their Capitals for Consultations - Moscow

Ambassadors of Russia and the United States should be in their respective capitals to analyze the current situation and hold consultations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday as part of response measures to the latest round of sanctions introduced by Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ambassadors of Russia and the United States should be in their respective capitals to analyze the current situation and hold consultations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday as part of response measures to the latest round of sanctions introduced by Washington.

"It is obvious that the current extremely tense situation prescribes an objective necessity for the ambassadors of the two countries to be in their capitals to analyze the situation and hold consultations," the statement said.

According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov previously advised US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan hold consultations in Washington.

In March, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations to analyze further actions in the context of relations with the United States. During consultations in Moscow, Antonov held meetings at the Foreign Ministry, both houses of parliament, as well as with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would decide when Antonov should return to Washington.