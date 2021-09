Russian-US Bilateral Commission on New START to Begin Work October 5 in Geneva - Ryabkov

The Russian-US bilateral advisory commission on the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) will begin work in Geneva on October 5, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

"It will start here on Tuesday, October 5," Ryabkov told reporters.