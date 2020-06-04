Russian, US Chiefs of General Staff Discuss Issues of Mutual Interest - Defense Ministry

Russian Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed by phone issues of mutual interest, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russian Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed by phone issues of mutual interest, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

