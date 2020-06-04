UrduPoint.com
Russian, US Chiefs Of General Staff Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:14 PM

Russian Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed by phone issues of mutual interest, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russian Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed by phone issues of mutual interest, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On June 4, a phone conversation took place between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister General of the Army Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States General Mark Milley. The parties discussed issues of mutual interest," the statement says.

