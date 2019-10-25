Russian-US Commission on New START Treaty to Convene in Coming Weeks - Moscow

The next meeting of the Russian-US consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will be held in coming weeks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The next meeting of the Russian-US consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will be held in coming weeks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Yes, it will be held soon, in coming weeks," Ryabkov said.

Meanwhile, Russia and the United States have not agreed on strategic stability negotiations, the deputy foreign minister added.

"We're working on it, but we have not coordinated anything yet," Ryabkov said.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between the world's two largest nuclear powers after the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The New START is set to expire in February 2021 and so far the United States has not announced plans to extend the pact.