UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-US Commission On New START Treaty To Convene In Coming Weeks - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:35 PM

Russian-US Commission on New START Treaty to Convene in Coming Weeks - Moscow

The next meeting of the Russian-US consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will be held in coming weeks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The next meeting of the Russian-US consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will be held in coming weeks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Yes, it will be held soon, in coming weeks," Ryabkov said.

Meanwhile, Russia and the United States have not agreed on strategic stability negotiations, the deputy foreign minister added.

"We're working on it, but we have not coordinated anything yet," Ryabkov said.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between the world's two largest nuclear powers after the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The New START is set to expire in February 2021 and so far the United States has not announced plans to extend the pact.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear United States February

Recent Stories

Mualana Fazl rejects govt's plan of banning Ansar ..

55 seconds ago

U.S. jobless claims decrease last week

4 minutes ago

Rupee stands stable against US dollar in interbank ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Calls US Interna ..

4 minutes ago

Serviceman Shoots Dead 8 Fellow Soldiers in Russia ..

4 minutes ago

NATO's support to Afghanistan remains ' steadfast' ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.