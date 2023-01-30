UrduPoint.com

Russian, US Cosmonauts In NASA Crew-6 Have No Disagreements: 'We Are One Crew' - Fedyaev

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Russian, US Cosmonauts in NASA Crew-6 Have No Disagreements: 'We Are One Crew' - Fedyaev

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) NASA's Crew-6 is one team, in which the Russian and American cosmonauts have no disagreements, Roscosmos cosmonaut and a mission specialist of Crew-6 Andrey Fedyaev told Sputnik.

"When we work - we are one crew, so there can be no disagreements and, you know, I really like the fact that we all feel it, we all know and understand it. We in the crew have absolutely no disagreements in principle on any occasion," Fedyaev said.

As a former pilot - when you get into the pilot's seat, you have to forget all your problems and leave them on Earth, he added.

Fedyaev joined the Russian Air Force following his graduation in 2004 and obtained the rank of major prior to his retirement in 2013.

Fedyaev will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-6 mission which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA and Roscosmos celebrate a long partnership of over two-decades. The relations got tested last year after the Ukraine crisis started.

The former Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin criticized the United States for imposing Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia and signaled it could potentially block cooperation between the United States and Russia on the International Space Station (ISS).

In July 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin released Rogozin from the post of Roscosmos CEO, his successor is the former deputy prime minister in charge of the defense industry, Yuri Borisov.

The Roscosmos Human Space Flight Program's Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said last year in October, that the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos seeks to reduce tensions with NASA.

Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of astronauts to the ISS last year in July. This week during a press conference, NASA said they would like to continue cross-flight spaceflights with Russia's Roscosmos space agency in the future because they serve as an advantage to both space programs and for human spaceflights.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Florida United States SpaceX February July October Post All From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

2 minutes ago
 UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one- ..

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one-day visit

34 minutes ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.