Russian, US Cosmonauts in NASA Crew-6 Have No Disagreements: 'We Are One Crew' - Fedyaev

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) NASA's Crew-6 is one team, in which the Russian and American cosmonauts have no disagreements, Roscosmos cosmonaut and a mission specialist of Crew-6 Andrey Fedyaev told Sputnik.

"When we work - we are one crew, so there can be no disagreements and, you know, I really like the fact that we all feel it, we all know and understand it. We in the crew have absolutely no disagreements in principle on any occasion," Fedyaev said.

As a former pilot - when you get into the pilot's seat, you have to forget all your problems and leave them on Earth, he added.

Fedyaev joined the Russian Air Force following his graduation in 2004 and obtained the rank of major prior to his retirement in 2013.

Fedyaev will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-6 mission which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA and Roscosmos celebrate a long partnership of over two-decades. The relations got tested last year after the Ukraine crisis started.

The former Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin criticized the United States for imposing Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia and signaled it could potentially block cooperation between the United States and Russia on the International Space Station (ISS).

In July 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin released Rogozin from the post of Roscosmos CEO, his successor is the former deputy prime minister in charge of the defense industry, Yuri Borisov.

The Roscosmos Human Space Flight Program's Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said last year in October, that the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos seeks to reduce tensions with NASA.

Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of astronauts to the ISS last year in July. This week during a press conference, NASA said they would like to continue cross-flight spaceflights with Russia's Roscosmos space agency in the future because they serve as an advantage to both space programs and for human spaceflights.