Russian, US Defense Ministers Discuss Security Issues of Mutual Interest - Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the two discussed pressing security issues, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the two discussed pressing security issues, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"On February 12, 2022, phone talks were held between the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergei Shoigu, and the Secretary of Defense of the United States of America, Lloyd Austin," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides discussed security issues of mutual interest, the ministry noted.