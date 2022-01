Russian, US Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talks on Security Issues - Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on security issues on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on security issues on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said,

"On January 6, 2022 Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin held a phone conversation. Security issues of mutual interest were discussed," the ministry said.