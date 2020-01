Russian, US Delegations Held Consultations on Strategic Stability in Vienna - Ulyanov

Russia and the United States held consultations on strategic stability in Vienna on Thursday, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said

"#Russia and #US held today in Vienna bilateral interagency consultations on issues of strategic stability.

National delegations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister S.Ryabkov and acting Undersecretary of State Ch. Ford," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.