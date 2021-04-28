UrduPoint.com
Russian, US Delegations To Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal On Thursday - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russian, US Delegations to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Thursday - Russian Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian and US delegations plan to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said.

"As within the previous rounds of negotiations, the Russian and the US delegations plan to hold a bilateral meeting, the earliest meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, April 29," Ulyanov told reporters.

