Russian-US Dialogue on Strategic Stability, Other Issues Remains Stalled - Ryabkov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) There is no clarity yet in what concerns restoring the Russian-US communication channels on various issues, including security and strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has announced.

Speaking to journalists after a Tuesday meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US President Donald Trump, Ryabkov said that the institutionalization of Russian-US contacts was discussed, but nothing particular was agreed upon.

"It cannot be said that a solid understanding and a realization of what and when we will implement to restore communication channels, formats, platforms for certain discussions has appeared," Ryabkov said.

He added that there has been no progress in US-Russian talks with respect to communication channels beyond discussions of dates and possible formats.

"I hope in some time they [communication channels] will be launched ... but not in what concerns strategic stability and strategic security, since July there has been no progress," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.